Gov. Cooper signs State of Emergency in advance of winter storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency in advance of this weekend’s winter storm.

WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams said Eastern Carolina will mostly see rain from the system, but it could start out with a brief icy mix Sunday morning for the inland areas.

“This storm will bring significant impacts from snow, sleet and freezing rain in different parts of the state, with likely power outages and travel disruptions,” said the governor. “North Carolinians should pay close attention to their local weather forecast over the next few days, and make sure they are personally prepared before Saturday afternoon.”

DOT crews have already been pre-treating major highways in our area. The state says road crews will be in place to clear roads as quickly as possible, but response times are expected to be slower than previous storms due to labor shortages impacting crews spread around the state.

The State of Emergency, which was signed Thursday night, will activate state resources to respond to the storm and to allow for the possibility of Federal reimbursement if the event qualifies.

