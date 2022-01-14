Girl Scout Cookie Program kicks off with new cookie, projects

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Coastal Pines’ 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program will begin on Saturday, Jan. 15th.

The program kicks off with debuts and partnerships in the works, like the new Adventurefuls cookie (which is described as a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt) and a fresh partnership with food ordering and delivery company DoorDash.

Girl Scouts has partnered with DoorDash to sell cookies without contact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All Girl Scout cookies bought on the app go directly to local Girl Scout troops.

North Carolina Coastal Pines also says its program will help support local military men and women by collecting donations for Operation Cookie Drop, a local community service project where boxes of cookies are donated.

The group says it is looking for support from the community to help support the military. It says all donations to Operation Cookie Drop, which can be made by donating funds and boxes of cookies at local cookie booths and through individual sellers, will go toward each girls’ total box counts.

More information on the Girl Scout Cookie Program can be found here.

