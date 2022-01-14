Advertisement

Girl Scout Cookie Program kicks off with new cookie, projects

Brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls.
Brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Coastal Pines’ 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program will begin on Saturday, Jan. 15th.

The program kicks off with debuts and partnerships in the works, like the new Adventurefuls cookie (which is described as a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt) and a fresh partnership with food ordering and delivery company DoorDash.

Girl Scouts has partnered with DoorDash to sell cookies without contact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All Girl Scout cookies bought on the app go directly to local Girl Scout troops.

North Carolina Coastal Pines also says its program will help support local military men and women by collecting donations for Operation Cookie Drop, a local community service project where boxes of cookies are donated.

The group says it is looking for support from the community to help support the military. It says all donations to Operation Cookie Drop, which can be made by donating funds and boxes of cookies at local cookie booths and through individual sellers, will go toward each girls’ total box counts.

More information on the Girl Scout Cookie Program can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Watch parts of NC
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Brief wintry mix early Sunday then a rainy day; Cool winds today
Willow Spring Apartments fire
Fire breaks out at Greenville senior living complex for second time this week
Pedestrian crash leaves two hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Two ENC school districts change student schedules due to staff shortages

Latest News

Winter Storm Watch parts of NC
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Brief wintry mix early Sunday then a rainy day; Cool winds today
Johnny Hobbs
TROOPERS: Man who hit husband, wife in Greene County charged with DWI
Ben Crump
Attorney Ben Crump calls for truth at rally for Jason Walker
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19: Another records setting day in North Carolina