ENC airport addresses travel concerns ahead of storm

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the potential chance for icy conditions this weekend, airport officials are carefully watching the weather forecast.

Bill Hopper, Pitt-Greenville Airport executive director, says the airport is prepared for the winter storm this weekend.

Hopper says crews have specialized equipment that they can use to move snow if there is any accumulation.

The main concern is the flights coming in from Charlotte, which is expecting a bigger storm.

Hopper says it depends on what happens in Charlotte as to whether or not the three round-trip flights occurring this weekend are canceled.

Hopper says people should keep a close eye on their phones if they are flying this weekend due to cancellations the airlines may send out.

