ENC airport addresses travel concerns ahead of storm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the potential chance for icy conditions this weekend, airport officials are carefully watching the weather forecast.

Bill Hopper, Pitt-Greenville Airport executive director, says the airport is prepared for the winter storm this weekend.

Hopper says crews have specialized equipment that they can use to move snow if there is any accumulation.

The main concern is the flights coming in from Charlotte, which is expecting a bigger storm.

Hopper says it depends on what happens in Charlotte as to whether or not the three round-trip flights occurring this weekend are canceled.

“We are going to wait and see how it goes. First, we are going to keep a close look at the forecast. If we start to see snow or ice, we will go out and keep an eye out on the airfield.”

Hopper says people should keep a close eye on their phones if they are flying this weekend due to cancellations the airlines may send out.

