ECU men’s basketball to make up postponed game at South Florida on February 17th

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball announced they’ve rescheduled their COVID-19 postponed game at South Florida for February 17th.

The Pirates are back home tomorrow after dropping two straight AAC games on the road. The Pirates host Memphis tomorrow at 4 o’clock. Should be a great test of ECU’s 9-0 unbeaten record at home.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.