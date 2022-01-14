Advertisement

ECU men’s basketball to make up postponed game at South Florida on February 17th

Pirates host Memphis Saturday
ECU MEN'S HOOPS
ECU MEN'S HOOPS(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball announced they’ve rescheduled their COVID-19 postponed game at South Florida for February 17th.

The Pirates are back home tomorrow after dropping two straight AAC games on the road. The Pirates host Memphis tomorrow at 4 o’clock. Should be a great test of ECU’s 9-0 unbeaten record at home.

