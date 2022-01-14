Advertisement

DO YOU KNOW ME? Rocky Mount police searching for Family Dollar thief

The Family Dollar on Goldrock Road in Rocky Mount was robbed Thursday morning.
The Family Dollar on Goldrock Road in Rocky Mount was robbed Thursday morning.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are looking for a man who robbed a Family Dollar Thursday evening.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 7:30 p.m., police responded to a reported robbery at the Family Dollar on Goldrock Road. They say the suspect entered, showed a gun, and demanded the clerk give him cash from the register.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set black man, wearing a Duke blue hoodie, an orange face mask, and black sweatpants with white stripes.

Police say the man left the area in an unknown direction with the stolen cash before officers arrived.

