COVID-19: Another records setting day in North Carolina

COVID-19 testing(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - For the second day in a row, North Carolina set two new COVID-19 records on Friday.

Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there were 35,759 new cases on Friday, up from Thursday’s record of 34,042.

The COVID-19 state dashboard shows 44,833 cases on Thursday, but state health officials said those include some 10,000 cases not reported from previous days.

DHHS also reported another record for hospitalizations. On Friday it stood at 4,381, up from Thursday’s record of 4,275.

The percentage of positive cases at testing sites in the state remains at around 30%.

