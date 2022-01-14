Edgecombe County man wanted for Christmas day murder arrested

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for a murder on Christmas day has been taken into custody.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested Orlando McNair on January 13, three weeks after the crime.

Deputies say McNair was wanted for a murder that happened at a Pinetops home on Christmas night. They say he is accused of fatally shooting a man and then abducting three children from the home. All three children were found safe the next day.

Deputies say McNair was taken into custody at a home in Conetoe Thursday. The woman who lived at the house, Brandan Jenkins, was also arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive from justice.

They are both being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

A mugshot of McNair is not available at this time. State records show he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in 2010.

