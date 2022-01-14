Advertisement

Edgecombe County man wanted for Christmas day murder arrested

On Saturday night, Edgecombe deputies investigated a homicide on Davistown-Mercer Road. They...
On Saturday night, Edgecombe deputies investigated a homicide on Davistown-Mercer Road. They found a man shot to death. The man’s girlfriend witnessed the shooting and told deputies that McNair, Sr., was responsible. Investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for a murder on Christmas day has been taken into custody.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested Orlando McNair on January 13, three weeks after the crime.

Deputies say McNair was wanted for a murder that happened at a Pinetops home on Christmas night. They say he is accused of fatally shooting a man and then abducting three children from the home. All three children were found safe the next day.

Deputies say McNair was taken into custody at a home in Conetoe Thursday. The woman who lived at the house, Brandan Jenkins, was also arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive from justice.

They are both being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

A mugshot of McNair is not available at this time. State records show he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in 2010.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern NC may see a light dusting well inland.
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking active weekend weather
Willow Spring Apartments fire
Fire breaks out at Greenville senior living complex for second time this week
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Two ENC school districts change student schedules due to staff shortages
Pedestrian crash leaves two hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’

Latest News

Pedestrian crash leaves two hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’
Pedestrian crash leaves two hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’
Eastern NC may see a light dusting well inland.
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking active weekend weather
Attorney Ben Crump calls for truth at rally for Jason Walker
Attorney Ben Crump calls for truth at rally for Jason Walker
Rocky
Saving Graces: Rocky
Pet of the Week: Rocky
Pet of the Week: Rocky