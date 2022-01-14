Advertisement

Carteret County reports three new COVID-19 deaths

(WITN)
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Department of Human Services provided new COVID-19 updates for the area Friday.

The department says three Carteret County residents died this week from the coronavirus. One was a person in their 70s, another in their 60s, and another in their 40s. All three had underlying health conditions.

Carteret County says the county’s death toll is now at 107 people. It also reports 290 new infections.

