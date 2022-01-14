Advertisement

Brandon Ingram MLK Tournament Saturday at Kinston will showcase some of state’s best teams, players

Games slated for Noon-9PM at the high school
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A huge day of hoops is scheduled Saturday at Kinston. It’s the Brandon Ingram MLK tournament running all day at the high school. We spoke to Vikings head coach Perry Tyndall about it Thursday night.

Tournament Site

“To have his name on the MLK weekend tournament at Kinston high. Brandon of course, and his family, have been very good to our school, our basketball program, and to our community,” says Kinston head coach Perry Tyndall, “So fun day Saturday, with some great basketball and great atmosphere.”

There are plenty of big time teams and players to be showcased at the tournament but the nightcap is the big game in the East when Farmville Central faces Kinston. 9 regional championships between the two schools since 2010. They will meet for the first time this season.

“The success they’ve had is noted. They have had a great run and we know what it’s like. Their expectations are high, our expectations are high,” says Tyndall who’s team suffered its first loss Thursday at Eastern Wayne, “We’re gonna have to regroup. To come off a night like this you gotta get better in one day of practice. Be prepared for another big challenge. We’re excited. It’s always good battle, good test and we’re excited we’re looking forward to it.”

ECU MEN'S HOOPS
ECU men’s basketball to make up postponed game at South Florida on February 17th
Eastern Wayne boys basketball deals Kinston first loss of the season
Farmville Central’s Joyner nominated for McDonald’s All-American Game Southeast Team
