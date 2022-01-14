Advertisement

Attorney Ben Crump calls for truth at rally for Jason Walker

Ben Crump
Ben Crump(WRAL)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Attorney Ben Crump spoke at a rally Thursday night for a man shot by a Cumberland County deputy Saturday.

Jason Walker, 37, was killed after an off-duty deputy hit him with his truck and then shot him before calling 911, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

The police department said a preliminary investigation determined Walker “ran into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle.” Protestors disputed this account.

Crump, who specializes in civil rights cases, said it was not lost on him that he was speaking in Fayetteville, North Carolina, close to where he was born and raised, close to home, in Lumberton, North Carolina.

“And it is not lost on me that when Jason Walker was shot multiple times, he was close to home,” Crump said.

Crump evoked Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of the civil rights icon’s birthday, in a fight for justice and truth.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking active weekend weather
Two ENC school districts change student schedules due to staff shortages
Uptown Greenville building demolition
Old uptown Greenville building demolished, hotel to replace
Willow Spring Apartments fire
Fire breaks out at Greenville senior living complex for second time this week
James Faulkner
DEPUTIES: Teacher/coach improperly touched child at elementary school

Latest News

Protesters gathered in Greenville on Thursday calling for the City Council to reject Compute...
Protesters push against Compute North in Greenville
Remote learning two days next week for Carteret County Schools
NCDOT anti-icing
NCDOT crews prepare for dangerous winter weather
Pamela Barnes
Silver Alert issued for missing woman out of Wilson County