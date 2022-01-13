Advertisement

Tyrrell County Schools votes to reinstate mask mandate

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Tyrrell County Schools voted to reinstate its mask mandate at its school board meeting Thursday evening.

The school board voted 4-1 in favor of requiring face coverings at all times for all individuals, including students, employees, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, while inside of school buildings or on school buses, vans, and other school transportation.

The mandate is effective Friday, Jan. 14th, and everyone must wear an NCDHHS-approved mask. The district says it will have extra masks for anyone who needs one.

The policy also states: “Generally, individuals are not required to wear face coverings while outdoors or while in personal vehicles on school grounds. However, masks must be worn in crowded outdoor settings or during activities that involve sustained close contact with other people.

The district says students or staff members who had prior approved mask accommodations as a medical exemption are allowed to return to those previous measures.

The school board will have its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 19th.

