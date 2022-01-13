Advertisement

State sets two new COVID-19 records as omicron continues to surge

Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in South Dakota, as the Omicron variant continues to spread.
(Dakota News Now)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina saw two more COVID-19 records today.

State health officials said there were 34,042 new cases while there was also a new record for the number of people in the hospital.

The previous record for daily new cases was on Saturday with 29,069.

For the second day in a row, the state hit a new record for hospitalizations. The state Department of Health and Human Services said there were 4,275 people in the hospital with the virus, compared to Wednesday’s record of 4,098.

The percentage of positive tests also remained high at 30.1%.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two ENC school districts change student schedules due to staff shortages
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Seasonable afternoon today; Weekend storm update
Uptown Greenville building demolition
Old uptown Greenville building demolished, hotel to replace
James Faulkner
DEPUTIES: Teacher/coach improperly touched child at elementary school
Onslow County DA removes himself from investigation of officer shooting son

Latest News

The American Red Cross says we're facing a national blood crisis.
Organizations address blood donation concerns amid Omicron surge
at-home covid test
Officials warn of COVID-19 test scams as omicron cases increase
Record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations
Doctors brave record surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Two ENC school districts change student schedules due to staff shortages