State sets two new COVID-19 records as omicron continues to surge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina saw two more COVID-19 records today.

State health officials said there were 34,042 new cases while there was also a new record for the number of people in the hospital.

The previous record for daily new cases was on Saturday with 29,069.

For the second day in a row, the state hit a new record for hospitalizations. The state Department of Health and Human Services said there were 4,275 people in the hospital with the virus, compared to Wednesday’s record of 4,098.

The percentage of positive tests also remained high at 30.1%.

