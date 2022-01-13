SouthWest Edgecombe head coach Sandra Langley’s love of the game shows through surpassing 800 career wins

PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - SouthWest Edgecombe girls basketball coach Sandra Langley reached 800 career wins at the end of December. She set the record for most wins in North Carolina girls basketball history back in 2015.

“Ever since we opened the school consolidated in 1978-79. I was just a young coach who wanted to work hard,” says SouthWest Edgecombe girls basketball coach Sandra Langley, “I actually was over at North Edgecombe for 2 years as a head coach. Went over to West Edgecombe. My principal who hired me said he always said he saw something in me he liked. He got the job over at SouthWest. Just the right place at the right time.”

For more than 40 years Sandra Langley has guided high school girls basketball players at SouthWest Edgecombe.

“If you’re in it for the right reason, if sometimes the talent is not there, like it has been, you’ll stay with it,” says Langley, “Because I don’t want to be anywhere else. This is my home.”

The gym is named after her. Reaching 800 wins brought back memories.

“Young people I have coached and worked with have been a big part of it. That night it occurred, several of my former players were there watching,” says Langley, “I’ve been very fortunate to have so many really good players to win that many games too.”

Her teams have made 8 state appearances, brought home 4 state titles and all of it is just a result of a love for the game.

“You made a difference, a positive difference. I want to make the game fun,” says Langley, “You can’t always make practices fun. Try to implement a lot of different things, do different drills. You don’t do the same thing every day. You have to mix it up. Keep them excited about basketball.”

Coach Langley is closing in on the state all-time wins record held by Wilson Fike’s Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame coach Harvey Reid. According to the NCHSAA his 816 wins are the most ever in state history overall. But it’s not something Sandra says she is focused on.

“I coach cause I enjoy it. That’s my therapy, that’s my relaxation,” says Langley, “It’s a lot of fun so, they keep you young, they keep you laughing. They keep you in stiches.”

