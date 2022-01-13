Advertisement

Recusals sought as remapping case moves to state Supreme Court

NC redistricting map
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The legal fight over North Carolina’s redistricting plans shifted to the state Supreme Court the day after trial judges refused to throw out the new maps.

Three of the seven justices have been asked by lawyers to stay out of upcoming deliberations because of alleged conflicts. Plaintiffs in the case filed appeal notices with the state’s highest court after Tuesday’s ruling by a three-judge panel allowing the new congressional and legislative districts be used in upcoming elections.

The lines were approved by the Repubilcan-controlled General Assembly. Democrats hold four of the seven Supreme Court seats.

