Phillip’s Weather Trivia Question: What freezes first during freezing rain?

Freezing rain is liquid which freezes on items onces it lands
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Knowing what freezes first when freezing rain is falling can be helpful to know. I will go over several objects below the question today. Check it out below and good luck.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Jan 12
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Jan 12(WITN)

In thinking of your answer, think of how these objects may lose heat. See the answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Jan 12
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Jan 12(WITN)

If the air temperature is below freezing and it is raining, then the rain will freeze on objects. Bridges freeze first because they can cool both from above and below, so they are more likely to freeze before objects which can only cool from above. In rare instances when the ground is frozen before a freezing rain event, then everything will freeze equally. But as I said, that is very rare, especially in Eastern NC.

What other objects may freeze early in a freezing rain event? How about power lines? Yes, they are also surrounded by air, so they will freeze up fast. Trees, bushes, grasses all freeze fast as well. Some steps have air under them and will freeze up quickly as well. Other steps may see ice form near the edges first which can make walking up or down them dangerous. - Phillip Williams

