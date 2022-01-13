Onslow County reports four new COVID-19 deaths, one-day case record

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County has reported new sobering statistics of omicron’s effect on the area.

Onslow County officials say four more people have died from COVID-19 since Monday.

Onslow County Health Director Kristen Hoover says three of the four people who died were over the age of 65. All of them had underlying health conditions.

Health officials also share that a new one-day COVID-19 case record has been set in the county. On Tuesday, 898 cases were reported, which is a record for Onslow County.

The previous record was 756 cases reported Friday, which was 177 more than the previous record set last Monday.

Onslow County reports there are 3,313 active cases of COVID-19 in the county Thursday as the positivity rate for testing has soared to 29%. Officials also say there are currently 14 outbreaks and clusters in Onslow County, three more since Monday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.