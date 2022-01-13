Advertisement

Kinston Teens hosting two vaccine clinics today

Kinston Teens
Kinston Teens(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A youth-led organization is hosting two COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Thursday.

Kinston Teens is hosting the clinics to give out first vaccination doses and booster shots. The event will also feature music, educational resources and mask and hand sanitizer giveaways. The events are happening at the following locations:

  • 10 AM to 5 PM at Holloway Recreation Center, 101 North Myrtle Avenue in Kinston, in partnership with the City of Kinston. COVID-19 rapid and PCR tests will also be available at this location.
  • 2 PM to 6 PM at Kinston-Lenoir Public Library, 510 North Queen Street in Kinston, in partnership with Neuse Regional Libraries.

Kinston Teens, which focuses on empowering young people through service, leadership and civic engagement, has been working to fight the pandemic since March of 2020.

For more information, click here or call (252) 522-8012. Appointments or pre-registration are not required.

