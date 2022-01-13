Kinston Teens hosting two vaccine clinics today

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A youth-led organization is hosting two COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Thursday.

Kinston Teens is hosting the clinics to give out first vaccination doses and booster shots. The event will also feature music, educational resources and mask and hand sanitizer giveaways. The events are happening at the following locations:

10 AM to 5 PM at Holloway Recreation Center, 101 North Myrtle Avenue in Kinston, in partnership with the City of Kinston. COVID-19 rapid and PCR tests will also be available at this location.

2 PM to 6 PM at Kinston-Lenoir Public Library, 510 North Queen Street in Kinston, in partnership with Neuse Regional Libraries.

Kinston Teens, which focuses on empowering young people through service, leadership and civic engagement, has been working to fight the pandemic since March of 2020.

We are excited to continue making the COVID-19 vaccines available to our community, and be on the frontlines helping Kinston navigate this deadly pandemic. It is proven that vaccines and booster shots help prevent serious illness, death, and further mutations of the virus, and we want our neighbors to be protected.

For more information, click here or call (252) 522-8012. Appointments or pre-registration are not required.

