Jackson’s career high 35 points not enough as Cincinnati deals ECU conference road loss

CINCINNATI, OH (WITN) - ECU trailed by 23 points in the first half, fought to the end, coming up short at Cincinnati 79-71 on Wednesday night.

The Pirates led by Vance Jackson who tallied a career high 35 points. He was 8-11 from 3-point range. The Pirates closed the gap down to two scores late in the 2nd half. ECU falls to 10-5 and 1-2 in the American Athletic Conference.

ECU’s struggles against Cincinnati continued dropping their 4th straight meeting to the Bearcats. Jeremiah Davenport lead the way for the Bearcats with 22 points. They got scoring from every player on their roster in the victory.

Cincinnati improves to 16-2 all-time against the Pirates. They are now 12-2 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

ECU returns home for a very tough match up against Memphis on Saturday. The Pirates are still undefeated 9-0 at home. Tip off is at 4 PM.

