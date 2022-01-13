Advertisement

Hornets end 16-game losing streak to 76ers in 109-98 win

(Matt Kelley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Gordon Hayward made his first nine shots and scored 30 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-98 on Wednesday night.

The Hornets had lost to the Sixers 16 straight times. The Hornets hadn’t won against the Sixers since Nov. 2, 2016.

Terry Rozier scored 22 points for the Hornets and Miles Bridges added 21.

Joel Embiid scored 31 points for the fifth straight game and the Sixers snapped a seven-game winning streak.

Embiid scored exactly 31 points for the fifth straight game.

