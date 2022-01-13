Greenville City Council meeting canceled

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville has canceled its city council meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The city says the cancellation is in an effort to mitigate current COVID-19 cases and prevent future cases in the community. Mayor P.J. Conelly made the call to cancel.

We’re told all agenda items from the meeting will be placed on the agenda for the next city council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24th. The meeting will be remote and held on Zoom.

Greenville community members who have been protesting a crypto facility trying to place itself in Greenville have decided that even with the cancellation, their protest will continue Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. at Greenville City Hall.

