Frosh duo helps No. 8 Duke beat Wake Forest without Coach K

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Paolo Banchero had 24 points and eighth-ranked Duke hit 13 straight shots to blow it open after halftime and beat Wake Forest 76-64 on Wednesday night with Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski sidelined by illness.

Fellow freshman A.J. Griffin had a season-high 22 points to help the Blue Devils bounce back from a weekend home loss to Miami.

They did it with the retiring longtime Duke coach out with what the school called a ``non-COVID-related virus,’’ while associate head coach Jon Scheyer, designated as Krzyzewski’s successor after this season, worked as acting coach.

Alondes Williams scored 25 points for the Demon Deacons.

