Fire breaks out at Greenville senior living complex for second time this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A senior living complex in Greenville caught fire for a second time this week.

Firefighters responded to a call at the Willow Spring Apartments on Spring Forest Road around 5 a.m. Battalion Chief/ Fire Marshal Bryant Beddard says one unit was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Beddard says all of the seniors who live there evacuated safely and have since returned to their rooms.

On Tuesday, a fire broke out at the same apartments around 11:20 a.m. Investigators say a candle contributed to the fire and it was ruled accidental. No one was hurt.

Thursday morning’s fire was put out in about 20 minutes.

