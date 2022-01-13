Farmville Central’s Joyner nominated for McDonald’s All-American Game Southeast Team
ECU commit recognized for strong season, career
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central got some big news Wednesday. Star Amiya Joyner has been nominated to the McDonald’s All-America Game Southeast Team. The Farmville Central star is averaging 17.4 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. She recently signed with ECU for college hoops.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.