Farmville Central’s Joyner nominated for McDonald’s All-American Game Southeast Team

ECU commit recognized for strong season, career
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central got some big news Wednesday. Star Amiya Joyner has been nominated to the McDonald’s All-America Game Southeast Team. The Farmville Central star is averaging 17.4 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. She recently signed with ECU for college hoops.

