Advertisement

Farmville Central graduate Smith leads NC State past Louisville on the road

NC State 79, Louisville 63
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Farmville Central graduate and NC State freshman Terquavion Smith scored 24 points, Jericole Hellems added 19 and the duo combined for 11 of North Carolina State’s 12 3-pointers in a 79-63 victory over Louisville.

N.C. State, coached by former Louisville assistant coach Kevin Keatts, won just its third game at Louisville in 10 attempts.

The Cardinals had won six of the last seven overall. Dereon Seabron had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for N.C. State.

Sydney Curry, averaging 2.8 points per game and 7 minutes, scored 22 points in 24 minutes for Louisville (10-6, 4-2). Noah Locke and Dre Davis each added 13 points

NC State hosts 8th ranked Duke on Saturday at 2 PM.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Faulkner
DEPUTIES: Teacher/coach improperly touched child at elementary school
Police looking for witnesses in Greenville pedestrian fatal
Fire Marshal Bryant Beddard said they were called to Willow Spring Apartments on Spring Forest...
Investigators say candle factor in fire at Greenville senior living complex
Shanya Richardson
DEPUTIES: Woman blows through stopped school bus during chase after grills theft
The outcome for each track of the low pressure system
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds increase for Thursday; Weekend weather update

Latest News

ECU Vance Jackson
Jackson’s career high 35 points not enough as Cincinnati deals ECU conference road loss
Washington boys bounce back from Tuesday loss to top Greene Central on the Road
Washington 63, Greene Central 58
Washington boys bounce back from Tuesday loss to top Greene Central on the Road
Frosh duo helps No. 8 Duke beat Wake Forest without Coach K