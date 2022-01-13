Experts advise on utilities ahead of cold weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the weather feeling more like winter, heating and air experts say now is the time to get your system serviced.

James Greenleaf, Delcor Inc. general manager, says colder temperatures can take a toll on heat pump systems, which are common in Eastern Carolina.

Greenleaf says systems can struggle to keep up, which triggers your electric heat to kick in and can drive up utility bill costs. He recommends a set-it-and-forget-it approach to your thermostat because moving the temperature up and down can be more costly.

Greenleaf also recommends changing air filters, saying it’s even more important now than in years in the past to have your heating system serviced by a professional.

“With the current conditions in the world getting parts and materials, even getting labor sometimes is a challenge. So if your heat is acting up, stay on top of it and get it checked out early.”

Greenleaf also recommends keeping areas around your heating system clear to allow for better airflow.

