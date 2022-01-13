Advertisement

Experts advise on utilities ahead of cold weather

Cold weather utilities
Cold weather utilities(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the weather feeling more like winter, heating and air experts say now is the time to get your system serviced.

James Greenleaf, Delcor Inc. general manager, says colder temperatures can take a toll on heat pump systems, which are common in Eastern Carolina.

Greenleaf says systems can struggle to keep up, which triggers your electric heat to kick in and can drive up utility bill costs. He recommends a set-it-and-forget-it approach to your thermostat because moving the temperature up and down can be more costly.

Greenleaf also recommends changing air filters, saying it’s even more important now than in years in the past to have your heating system serviced by a professional.

Greenleaf also recommends keeping areas around your heating system clear to allow for better airflow.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Faulkner
DEPUTIES: Teacher/coach improperly touched child at elementary school
Police looking for witnesses in Greenville pedestrian fatal
Fire Marshal Bryant Beddard said they were called to Willow Spring Apartments on Spring Forest...
Investigators say candle factor in fire at Greenville senior living complex
Shanya Richardson
DEPUTIES: Woman blows through stopped school bus during chase after grills theft
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds increase for Thursday; Weekend weather update

Latest News

The outcome for each track of the low pressure system
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds increase for Thursday; Weekend weather update
at-home covid test
Officials warn of COVID-19 test scams as omicron cases increase
The U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
What is a filibuster? Experts answer and explain
What is a filibuster? Experts answer and explain
What is a filibuster? Experts answer and explain