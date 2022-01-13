Advertisement

Eased leave rules seek to get more NC employees in schools

(KEYC News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina state employees are seeing leave rules eased to help address staffing shortages in the K-12 schools caused by COVID-19.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration announced Wednesday that workers can fill in as paid substitute teachers through mid-February and still use their community service leave allotment.

Full-time workers get 24 hours of such leave annually, but it couldn’t otherwise be used if the person was getting paid for the duties.

It also could apply to cafeteria or bus driver fill-ins.

Districts across the state have been struggling to keep positions staffed because of workers testing positive or low pay.

