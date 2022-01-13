Advertisement

DOT crews preparing for potential winter weather

DOT crews are prepping the roads for potential winter weather.
DOT crews are prepping the roads for potential winter weather.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Department of Transportation crews are preparing Eastern Carolina roads for potential winter weather that could be headed our way this weekend.

Crews were seen brining Highway 11 in Lenoir County, US-13 and Highway 11 S. in Pitt County around 8:30 a.m.

WITN meteorologists say a wintry mix of snow and rain is in the forecast for Sunday morning, but we are not expecting any accumulation in Eastern Carolina. The mix is expected to turn to all rain by midday.

