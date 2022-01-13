Deputies make arrest in Halifax County fatal fire, apparent shooting

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - New York police arrested a man wanted for a fatal fire and apparent shooting in Halifax County.

On Wednesday, the New York Police Department and the United States Marshall Services arrested Chaundler Lashley, 29, of New York. Lashley was wanted in the death of Willie Clements, 58, of Garysburg, NC.

Halifax County deputies say Clements was found dead in a home Nations Road outside of Roanoke Rapids last Wednesday, January 5.

Deputies say they believe a fire was started at the home in order to hide a shooting death.

Deputies say firefighters told them a pot had been left on the stove and overheated, which caused heavy smoke. Officials say detectives realized Clements was killed from an apparent gunshot wound and their early belief was that the pot left on the stovetop intentionally to hide his death.

Lashley is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

