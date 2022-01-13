Craven County deputies searching for runaway teen

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen.

Deputies say 17-year-old Iquerion George was last seen on Jan. 10th at about 8:00 p.m. on Pate Road outside of New Bern.

The sheriff’s office says George is described as six feet tall and 185 pounds. Deputies do not know what clothing he was wearing or what direction he left toward.

Anyone who has any information on George’s location is asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-636-6620.

