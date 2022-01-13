Two ENC school districts change student schedules due to staff shortages

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Eastern Carolina school districts are being impacted by staffing shortages brought on by the coronavirus.

Beaufort County Schools announced after its board of education meeting Wednesday that schools will be closed extra days around the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

BCS announced all schools will be closed for students on Friday, Jan. 14th and Tuesday, Jan. 18th “to address staff shortages related to COVID quarantines.” Schools were already scheduled to be closed Monday for the holiday.

The school district said schools will resume for all students on Wednesday, Jan. 19th. All staff will operate on optional workdays for Tuesday and Friday.

Onslow County Schools announced Wednesday that due to an expected increase in staff absences by the end of the week, all OCS students in grades PreK-8 will have a remote instructional day Friday, Jan. 14th.

“OCS staff will report in-person as normal, and extracurricular activities and athletics will proceed at the school’s discretion as staff is available,” the school system said.

“We will continue to closely monitor staff absences as we look ahead to next week. Any decision regarding the status of school for students next week will be shared as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work together to support our students and staff during this especially challenging time.”

