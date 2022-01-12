Voting rights group appeals redistricting decision to N.C. Supreme Court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An appeal has been filed to the state Supreme Court surrounding Tuesday’s Superior Court decision on Republican-drawn legislative and congressional maps for North Carolina.

Common Cause North Carolina told WITN that it filed its appeal to the state’s highest court this morning.

On Tuesday, a panel of Superior Court judges ruled in favor of letting Republican-drawn maps passed in November stand.

Voting rights groups have said the maps passed by the legislature in November were drawn for pure partisan gain and to dilute the voting power of racial minorities.

