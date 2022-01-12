Teacher of the Week: Blaire Nichols from Northwest Elementary School

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for January 12 is Blaire Nichols from Northwest Elementary School.

Nichols is currently in her fifth year of teaching art at the elementary school. She grew up in Greenville and graduated from ECU. She says she enjoys teaching in her hometown and giving back to the community that helped raise her.

Art class is often a space where students express themselves creatively and Nichols says she loves being able to “provide students with a safe space where they can learn and express themselves.”

Nichols says her favorite part of teaching is being able to build relationships with her students. She says “spending time with students while creating is the most fun.”

She enjoys sharing her love of art throughout the school halls. In the school hallways, Nichols paints murals for the students to enjoy.

The person who nominated Mrs. Nichols wrote, “I would like to nominate Blaire Nichols of Northwest Elementary School.

She is the art teacher and a phenomenal human being! She goes above and beyond for every student at our school. She is so creative in the ways she stretches her resources to be able to provide the BEST hands on learning experiences for the kids.

She makes every child believe their art is a true masterpiece - every child is an artist- and the world is their canvas! In Mrs. Nichols classroom, there is beauty in your mistakes, a safe place to collaborate and grow, and love to be embraced! She is a true treasure at our school and with Pitt County Schools.”

Congratulations Mrs. Nichols!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

