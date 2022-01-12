Small fire breaks out at Bojangles in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say a Bojangles caught on fire early Wednesday.

The Washington Fire Department responded to the Bojangles on Carolina Avenue near West 13th Street around 8 a.m. for a small fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but crews say no one was hurt.

The Bojangles is closed for clean up.

WITN has reached out to the fire department for more information and will update this story once we learn more.

