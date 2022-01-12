Advertisement

Small fire breaks out at Bojangles in Washington

(Live 5)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say a Bojangles caught on fire early Wednesday.

The Washington Fire Department responded to the Bojangles on Carolina Avenue near West 13th Street around 8 a.m. for a small fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but crews say no one was hurt.

The Bojangles is closed for clean up.

WITN has reached out to the fire department for more information and will update this story once we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Faulkner
DEPUTIES: Teacher/coach improperly touched child at elementary school
Police looking for witnesses in Greenville pedestrian fatal
Shanya Richardson
DEPUTIES: Woman blows through stopped school bus during chase after grills theft
Fire Marshal Bryant Beddard said they were called to Willow Spring Apartments on Spring Forest...
Investigators say candle factor in fire at Greenville senior living complex
Olivia Venters
Abducted Craven County teen found safe

Latest News

The family of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting will join attorneys for a Thursday...
Knife-wielding man shot by Raleigh police officers
Lenoir County community reacts to school mask mandate
Lenoir County reinstates mask mandate in schools
Teacher of the Week: Blaire Nichols
Teacher of the Week: Blaire Nichols
Blaire Nichols from Northwest Elementary School
Teacher of the Week: Blaire Nichols from Northwest Elementary School