Resources for people bracing cold temperatures without shelter

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Larry Roach recalls living outside in frigid temperatures.

“You’re scared,” Roach says. “And that’s why sometimes you have to move around at nighttime and you go to different places during the daytime.”

Roach is a live-in at Hope Mission in Morehead City. He said it’s the temporary home he never expected.

“You don’t ever know you’re going to go out there, that’s the problem. You’re never like ‘Oh I’ve got a safe home, I’ve got this, I’ve got that, I could never be homeless.’ It only takes an accident, or this or that.”

Thankfully, the nonprofit organization is there for Roach and others in similar situations, providing the basics often taken for granted.

“Especially as we get into winter months, we see an increase in people that are coming in with either lack of shelter, lack of clothing, lack of adequate things for winter,” Katie Nixon, Hope Mission senior kitchen manager says.

Hope Mission takes care of singles, and right down the road, Family Promise helps families with children in need, providing them with necessities mostly due to donations.

“We get a lot of volunteers and donations that come in mostly when the cold season strikes, winter coats, blankets,” Alex Buffalo, Family Promise administrative assistant says.

The two organizations have a similar vision: to make life a little easier for those who need it most.

Hope Mission says that when temperatures drop under a certain degree, it opens the shelter for people so they can get some relief from the cold weather.

Both Hope Mission and Family Promise are accepting donations. Items like winter coats and blankets especially can come in handy for people experiencing homelessness.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.