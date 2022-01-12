Pet of the Week: Ivy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A sweet, silly girl looking for a family to call her own!

Ivy is a 7-month-old hound mix. Volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina say she loves snuggles and pets. They say she always sees the good in everything and everyone, despite a less than ideal start to life.

They say Ivy can be timid of new people and experiences, but that doesn’t stop her from being the best girl she can be. Some of her favorite things include having her head out the car window, playing fetch with her toys and of course, pup cups!

Ivy is currently with a foster family who says she would make the perfect companion for someone looking for a best friend. Ivy does get along with other dogs, but a meet and greet would be required ahead of adoption.

If you’re interested in adopting Ivy or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.