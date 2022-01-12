Onslow County drug trafficker sentenced to more than ten years

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Federal prosecutors say a man whose meth distribution operation involved a white supremacist organization has been sentenced to 10 1/4 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 47-year-old Ernie James, of Onslow County, received the sentence for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

Federal prosecutors say according to court documents and other evidence, between February 2018 and June 2019, James helped distribute more than two pounds of meth into the Eastern District of North Carolina.

They say James had at least one person who picked up meth for him to distribute and also paid people to work for him with the drug.

Federal prosecutors say his meth distribution involved a white supremacist organization.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on June 27th, 2019, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms found out James and others were traveling to Kinston to pick up several ounces of meth, and then a deal would go down in Goldsboro.

Federal prosecutors say law enforcement made a traffic stop and during it, James told his passenger to dump several ounces on meth into a drinking cup as law enforcement approached. Law enforcement was able to recover the cup.

In August 2021, when James was in the Pamlico County Jail awaiting his sentence, prosecutors say he and at least one other person were involved in distributing controlled substances in the jail.

