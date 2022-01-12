Advertisement

Onslow County deputies arrest two men on cocaine charges

Zavier Everette | Keion Everette
Zavier Everette | Keion Everette(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Onslow County on charges relating to cocaine.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Zavier Everette and 27-year-old Keion Everette, both of Onslow County, were arrested Tuesday. This is how they were charged:

Zavier Everette:

  • Two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
  • Two counts selling cocaine
  • Two counts manufacturing cocaine
  • Two counts delivering cocaine
  • Two counts of conspiracy to sell cocaine
  • Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Felony fleeing to elude arrest
  • Reckless driving to endanger
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon

Keion Everette:

  • Felony possession of cocaine
  • Resisting a public officer
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Deputies say they identified Zavier Everette as a suspect selling cocaine in the area of Blue Creek. When they tried to make a traffic stop near Wood Creek Mobile Home Park, where Everette was, he drove away, but crashed into the investigators’ vehicle and then a ditch. Keion Everette was also in the car.

Zavier Everette was jailed on a $75,000 secured bond and Keion Everette was jailed on a $2,500 secured bond.

