Onslow County deputies arrest two men on cocaine charges

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Onslow County on charges relating to cocaine.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Zavier Everette and 27-year-old Keion Everette, both of Onslow County, were arrested Tuesday. This is how they were charged:

Zavier Everette:

Two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

Two counts selling cocaine

Two counts manufacturing cocaine

Two counts delivering cocaine

Two counts of conspiracy to sell cocaine

Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony fleeing to elude arrest

Reckless driving to endanger

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Keion Everette:

Felony possession of cocaine

Resisting a public officer

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Deputies say they identified Zavier Everette as a suspect selling cocaine in the area of Blue Creek. When they tried to make a traffic stop near Wood Creek Mobile Home Park, where Everette was, he drove away, but crashed into the investigators’ vehicle and then a ditch. Keion Everette was also in the car.

Zavier Everette was jailed on a $75,000 secured bond and Keion Everette was jailed on a $2,500 secured bond.

