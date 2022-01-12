Onslow County deputies arrest two men on cocaine charges
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Onslow County on charges relating to cocaine.
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Zavier Everette and 27-year-old Keion Everette, both of Onslow County, were arrested Tuesday. This is how they were charged:
Zavier Everette:
- Two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
- Two counts selling cocaine
- Two counts manufacturing cocaine
- Two counts delivering cocaine
- Two counts of conspiracy to sell cocaine
- Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
- Felony fleeing to elude arrest
- Reckless driving to endanger
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
Keion Everette:
- Felony possession of cocaine
- Resisting a public officer
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Deputies say they identified Zavier Everette as a suspect selling cocaine in the area of Blue Creek. When they tried to make a traffic stop near Wood Creek Mobile Home Park, where Everette was, he drove away, but crashed into the investigators’ vehicle and then a ditch. Keion Everette was also in the car.
Zavier Everette was jailed on a $75,000 secured bond and Keion Everette was jailed on a $2,500 secured bond.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.