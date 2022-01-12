Onslow County DA removes himself from investigation of officer shooting son

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee says he has removed himself from the investigation into a Jacksonville police officer who shot and killed his 15-year-old son.

Lee says that he made the decision to avoid the appearance of any partiality or potential conflict. The officer, Det. John Clukey is a lead detective in an upcoming murder trial, Lee said.

Alex Clukey was shot outside the family home on Haw Branch Road on December 27th. At the time deputies said the child’s father accidentally shot his son in the head.

The teen died last week and Lee said he would decide whether the father should face charges or not after receiving the sheriff’s office report.

The district attorney said on Saturday he has asked New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David to independently review the case.

Then on Monday, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts officially assigned David and his office to the case.

Lee says on Tuesday a copy of the sheriff’s office’s investigative report was delivered to David.

Clukey has been a police officer since 2010, and his current rank is listed as corporal. He was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, according to Jacksonville police.

Alex Clukey’s funeral was Wednesday afternoon in Onslow County.

