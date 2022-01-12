Old uptown Greenville building demolished, hotel to replace

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Anyone in the uptown Greenville area may have noticed new construction work going on.

Crews demolished the old Cinnamon Indian Cuisine building between 4th and 5th streets along Evans Street in uptown Greenville Wednesday.

A Hilton Garden Inn hotel is going to move into the space, along with an open lot next to it. WITN has been told the hotel is going to have a restaurant inside.

Officials say the hotel will be huge for the area and is going to bring a lot of foot traffic to the uptown area and businesses in town.

“This is an exciting addition to the city center,” Andrew Schmidt, Visit Greenville NC president says.

It’s a step of growth we haven’t taken before and usually when you take that first step it opens up to other growth opportunities as well.”

Due to the demolition taking place, a section of Evans Street between 4th and 5th streets will be closed Thursday until about 6:00 p.m., when the road will reopen.

Businesses located on the block will remain open and accessible to customers while the demolition goes on.

