Advertisement

Old uptown Greenville building demolished, hotel to replace

Uptown Greenville building demolition
Uptown Greenville building demolition(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Anyone in the uptown Greenville area may have noticed new construction work going on.

Crews demolished the old Cinnamon Indian Cuisine building between 4th and 5th streets along Evans Street in uptown Greenville Wednesday.

A Hilton Garden Inn hotel is going to move into the space, along with an open lot next to it. WITN has been told the hotel is going to have a restaurant inside.

Officials say the hotel will be huge for the area and is going to bring a lot of foot traffic to the uptown area and businesses in town.

“This is an exciting addition to the city center,” Andrew Schmidt, Visit Greenville NC president says.

Due to the demolition taking place, a section of Evans Street between 4th and 5th streets will be closed Thursday until about 6:00 p.m., when the road will reopen.

Businesses located on the block will remain open and accessible to customers while the demolition goes on.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Faulkner
DEPUTIES: Teacher/coach improperly touched child at elementary school
Police looking for witnesses in Greenville pedestrian fatal
Fire Marshal Bryant Beddard said they were called to Willow Spring Apartments on Spring Forest...
Investigators say candle factor in fire at Greenville senior living complex
Shanya Richardson
DEPUTIES: Woman blows through stopped school bus during chase after grills theft
Olivia Venters
Abducted Craven County teen found safe

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Latest on weekend system; Not as cold tonight
Cooper officially backs Beasley for U.S. Senate seat
Sean Castle was last seen around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night at his home in Stella.
Runaway teen from Carteret County found
James Ayers
Enfield announces new police chief