Advertisement

NCEL 01-11-2022

NCEL 01-11-2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Faulkner
DEPUTIES: Teacher/coach improperly touched child at elementary school
Police looking for witnesses in Greenville pedestrian fatal
Shanya Richardson
DEPUTIES: Woman blows through stopped school bus during chase after grills theft
Fire Marshal Bryant Beddard said they were called to Willow Spring Apartments on Spring Forest...
Investigators say candle factor in fire at Greenville senior living complex
Olivia Venters
Abducted Craven County teen found safe

Latest News

Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Wednesday morning to be coldest in three years
Four men arrested for December Rocky Mount shooting
NCEL 01-11-22
NCEL 01-11-22
Mega Millions 01-11-22