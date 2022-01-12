Advertisement

Lenoir County reinstates mask mandate in schools

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Students and staff in Lenoir County will once again have to mask up.

The Lenoir County school board elected to reinstate its mandatory mask mandate, which goes into effect Wednesday.

The school board originally chose to maintain an optional mask policy at its regularly-scheduled board meeting on Jan. 3rd, but many families of students and health experts feel that reinstating the mask mandate was the right decision.

Lenoir County Public Health Director Pamela Brown says the mandate is a necessary measure with the county’s spike of positive COVID-19 case.

School board representatives told WITN they will have quality cloth and disposable masks on standby at school campuses.

