Knife-wielding man shot by Raleigh police officers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A police chief says a knife-wielding man was shot and wounded by an officer after he ignored commands to drop the weapon.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson told a news conference Tuesday evening that officers received multiple 911 calls at around 1:32 p.m. in response to a traffic accident along Interstate 440.

Patterson said when officers arrived and saw the man, he was holding a knife and walking away with a small child. The man ignored commands to drop the knife, and swung it at officers when they tried to take him into custody. Patterson says that’s when one of the officers shot him.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.