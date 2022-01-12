Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Latest on weekend system; Not as cold tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tonight will see a few clouds on the increase late with overnight lows near 32. Winds will be light. Thursday will feature an isolated rain chance for our coastal communities but that is only at about a 30% chance so much dry time is expected. That weak coastal disturbance will move away Thursday evening.

This weekend looks to be active. If you want to go sledding, head toward Charlotte. Here in ENC, we will likely have mostly a rain event. That being said, early indicators say the front end of the system could bring wintry precipitation to us for a couple of hours Sunday morning before changing to all rain. If we are able to pull out wintry precip in ENC, it will happen early Sunday in a 4am to 10am window. The rest of the system will be rain for us. We will also get breezy by Sunday afternoon with gusts 25+.

Thursday

Partly cloudy with a high of 55. Isolated coastal shower possible. Wind: W 5.

Friday

Partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 49.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy and cold with a high of only 40. Wind NE 10-15

Sunday

AM mix turns to all rain. Breezy with temperatures ranging from upper 30s well inland to near 60 on the coast. Wind: NE 15-25. Rain chance: 90%.

