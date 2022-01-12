Enfield announces new police chief

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Enfield has announced its next police chief.

The Enfield Police Department says James Ayers will be its police chief, effective March 1st, 2022.

Ayers is currently a North Carolina Department of Insurance Criminal Investigative Division chief, overseeing the Special Service Division. He has been a member of the NC DOI CID since 2007 serving in roles including investigator, eastern district supervisor, assistant director, and division chief.

Enfield Police says before the NC DOI, Ayers worked nine years with the Roanoke Rapids Police Department, as an investigator and then sergeant in the investigation division.

Ayers says as a former resident of Enfield, he is honored to work alongside the fine men and women of the Enfield Police Department to serve the community they love.

“I plan to utilize my 30 years of law enforcement experience to bring new ideas while continuing to strengthen the relationships with citizens while providing the highest level of safety, security, professionalism, and customer service. I will accomplish this by maintaining and building upon the vision, culture of trust, respect, and professional development between the department and community. Thus, helping to continue making Enfield a safe place to live, work, and raise a family. I am humbled and honored to be entrusted by Enfield Town Council and the Town Administrator, Tyree Davis to serve as Enfield’s next Police Chief.”

Current police chief Chuck Hasty has been Enfield’s police chief for a year. He retires at the end of the month.

