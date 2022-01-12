Advertisement

Enfield announces new police chief

James Ayers
James Ayers(Town of Enfield)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Enfield has announced its next police chief.

The Enfield Police Department says James Ayers will be its police chief, effective March 1st, 2022.

Ayers is currently a North Carolina Department of Insurance Criminal Investigative Division chief, overseeing the Special Service Division. He has been a member of the NC DOI CID since 2007 serving in roles including investigator, eastern district supervisor, assistant director, and division chief.

Enfield Police says before the NC DOI, Ayers worked nine years with the Roanoke Rapids Police Department, as an investigator and then sergeant in the investigation division.

Ayers says as a former resident of Enfield, he is honored to work alongside the fine men and women of the Enfield Police Department to serve the community they love.

Current police chief Chuck Hasty has been Enfield’s police chief for a year. He retires at the end of the month.

