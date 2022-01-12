Advertisement

ECU women’s basketball falls at Tulsa

Tulsa 71, ECU 59
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU battled hard but couldn’t close in on Tulsa falling Tuesday night 71-59 on the road in American Athletic Conference play.

The Pirates were led by Taniyah Thompson who 16 points. Raven Johnson added 11 points.

But the Golden Hurricane had the lead up to 29 points in the first half. Tulsa got great games out of Wyvette Mayberry who put up 24 points and Maddie Bittle who had 12 rebounds with 8 points. Tulsa improves 2-1 in the conference and 12-2 overall.

ECU falls to 0-2 in the AAC. They are 7-8 overall. The Pirates play again on the road on Thursday at SMU. Tip off is at 4 PM.

