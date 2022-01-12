Durham police officer kills man seen attacking store clerk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - For the second time in less than 24-hours, there has been an officer-involved shooting in the Triangle.

The latest happened early this morning at a convenience store in Durham.

WRAL says a man was shot and killed by Durham police when he attacked a convenience store clerk, officials say.

In a 7:30 a.m. press conference, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said officers responded to a report of a suicide at the Circle K at 109 N.C. Highway 54, near Fayetteville Road, before 3:30 a.m.

The officers were told that a man was cutting himself inside the store, but when they arrived, the front door of the Circle K was locked, and they saw a man “violently attacking” the store clerk with a sharp weapon, Andrews said.

Officers forced themselves inside and fired shots at the man, who died. The store clerk was badly injured and taken to a local hospital, and officers were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The name of the man who died will be released once family members are notified.

Officers involved in the fatal shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

“My staff and I are always saddened by any loss of life. We will continue to keep our officers and the store clerk in our thoughts and offer condolences to the family of the man that has died,” said Andrews.

At 9 a.m., crime scene tape still surrounded the entire parking lot and the adjacent shopping center, which holds Shiki Sushi and a Great Clips.

An ambulance was at the scene along with more than 12 police cars.

The front door of the Circle K store was shattered, according to WRAL reporter Brett Knese, and a body was visible near the doorway.

Andrews said the Durham Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation are both investigating the incident. She did not know how many shots were fired or where the assailant was struck.

The shooting is the second in the Triangle involving an officer in less than 24 hours. A man holding a knife near a small child was shot by police in Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon after a serious crash on I-440.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.