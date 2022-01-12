Deputies looking for runaway teen from Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for your help in locating a runaway teenager.

Sean Castle was last seen around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night at his home in Stella.

The 14-year-old was wearing a Carolina blue hooded sweatshirt, pants, and camouflage boots.

He is 6′0 tall, weighs 160 pounds, with dirty blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Castle should call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.

