COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new record in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina hit yet another COVID-19 record on Wednesday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said there were now 4,098 people in the hospital with the virus, a jump of 107 from the day before.

The previous record was set a year ago tomorrow at 3,992.

The omicron variant has caused the number of people in the hospital to surge. On Christmas Day there were just 1,738 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

DHHS also reported new cases on Wednesday were 25,445, a jump of nearly 9,000 since Tuesday.

