Cooper officially backs Beasley for U.S. Senate seat

(WRAL)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has given former North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley his endorsement for the U.S. Senate.

His video message Wednesday attempts to secure a smoother path for Beasley to become the Democrats’ nominee to fill the seat of Republican Sen. Richard Burr, who isn’t seeking reelection.

Cooper appointed Beasley to the top spot on the state Supreme Court in 2019, making her the first Black female chief justice in North Carolina history.

She’s been in private practice since narrowly losing an election to the post the next year.

Cooper says Beasley has what it takes to win the Senate spot this fall.

