Community Crossroads Center delays historic building demolition

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The demolition of a historic school building in Greenville has been postponed while possible renovations to the building are explored.

The Community Crossroads Center has agreed to delay the demolition of the nearly century-old West Greenville Grammar School that sits next to the shelter.

The shelter had plans to demolish the building to make way for a new structure that would house offices, a medical clinic, and other resources for people and families without a home.

A 30-day postponement was agreed upon after private citizens with experience renovating older properties expressed an interest in exploring ways to save the school building that was built in 1924.

