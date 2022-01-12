Community Crossroads Center delays historic building demolition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The demolition of a historic school building in Greenville has been postponed while possible renovations to the building are explored.

The Community Crossroads Center has agreed to delay the demolition of the nearly century-old West Greenville Grammar School that sits next to the shelter.

The shelter had plans to demolish the building to make way for a new structure that would house offices, a medical clinic, and other resources for people and families without a home.

A 30-day postponement was agreed upon after private citizens with experience renovating older properties expressed an interest in exploring ways to save the school building that was built in 1924.

